Deploy EspoCRM with one-click installation.
Free, open-source CRM platform for managing leads, contacts, deals, campaigns, and support cases in a clean, customizable interface.
Choose a VPS plan for EspoCRM
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with EspoCRM
EspoCRM is a fully open-source CRM platform designed for organisations of all sizes that require a flexible, customisable system for managing customer relationships. It encompasses the entire sales cycle — including leads, accounts, contacts, opportunities, and activities — along with marketing campaigns, email integration, and an in-built helpdesk for support cases.
Self-hosting EspoCRM on your VPS ensures all your customer data remains under your direct control, eliminating per-user licensing fees and vendor lock-in. It also provides the flexibility to extend the platform with custom entities, fields, and workflows to precisely match your specific business processes.
Key features of EspoCRM
Full Sales Pipeline
Track leads from first touch through close with customizable opportunity stages, activity logs, and forecasting built into every account record.
Marketing Campaigns
Create and send email campaigns to targeted contact lists with open and click tracking, without requiring a third-party marketing platform.
Custom Entities & Fields
Build custom data models with new entity types, fields, relationships, and views through the admin panel — no coding required for most customizations.
Built-in Helpdesk
Handle customer support cases with a ticketing system that links directly to contacts, accounts, and sales records for full context.
REST API & Integrations
Connect EspoCRM to external systems via a clean REST API, with built-in integrations for email servers, VoIP, and popular business tools.
Why run EspoCRM on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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