EspoCRM is a fully open-source CRM platform designed for organisations of all sizes that require a flexible, customisable system for managing customer relationships. It encompasses the entire sales cycle — including leads, accounts, contacts, opportunities, and activities — along with marketing campaigns, email integration, and an in-built helpdesk for support cases.

Self-hosting EspoCRM on your VPS ensures all your customer data remains under your direct control, eliminating per-user licensing fees and vendor lock-in. It also provides the flexibility to extend the platform with custom entities, fields, and workflows to precisely match your specific business processes.