ClassroomIO is a fully open-source learning management system designed for companies that need to conduct compliance training, customer education academies, and partner certification programs from a single platform. It offers unlimited courses, lessons, exercises, multi-organization workspaces, branded certificates, and an AI course builder that drafts outlines and lesson content for you.

Self-hosting ClassroomIO on your own VPS ensures that learner records, certificate IDs, and training audit data remain under your control â€” with no per-seat fees, no vendor lock-in, and no third party involved between your organization and its training data. The stack comes with Postgres, Redis, and S3-compatible object storage, so the entire LMS operates without any external services.