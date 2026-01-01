Deploy Rotki in one click installation.
Open-source crypto portfolio tracker that processes all data locally, keeping your financial information completely private.
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What you can build with Rotki
Rotki is an open-source portfolio tracker, analytics, and tax reporting tool built around a single principle: your financial data never leaves your machine. Unlike centralised portfolio apps that consolidate holdings across exchanges and wallets on their servers, Rotki operates locally and processes all data on your own VPS — no accounts, no data sharing, no breach risk.
It connects to Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, and dozens of other exchanges via read-only API keys, tracks Ethereum and Bitcoin wallets, and monitors DeFi positions in protocols like Aave and Uniswap. Self-hosting provides you with persistent access from any device without exposing sensitive API keys to third parties.
Key features of Rotki
Local Data Processing
All portfolio data is processed on your own server — nothing is sent to external services, thereby eliminating the risk of financial data breaches.
Multi-Exchange Tracking
Connects to Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, and many other exchanges via read-only API keys for a unified portfolio view.
DeFi Protocol Support
Automatically detects positions in Aave, Compound, Uniswap, MakerDAO, and other DeFi protocols, including yields and rewards.
Tax Report Generation
Generates detailed reports of trades, income, and taxable events formatted for accountants or tax software import.
Blockchain Monitoring
Tracks Ethereum addresses with all ERC-20 tokens, Bitcoin addresses, and NFT holdings with real-time valuation.
Why run Rotki on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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