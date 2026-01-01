Radarr is a comprehensive automated movie collection manager for Usenet and BitTorrent users. It monitors RSS feeds for new releases that match your quality profiles, triggers downloads through clients such as qBittorrent or SABnzbd, and renames and organises your library automatically. Custom format support allows you to target specific encodings â€” 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, REMUX â€” and Radarr will upgrade existing files when better releases become available.

Running Radarr on a VPS ensures it stays active round the clock with consistent bandwidth, ensuring you never miss a release window. It integrates directly with Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby to refresh your media server library the moment a new file arrives, and pairs seamlessly with Sonarr, Lidarr, and Prowlarr for a complete automated media ecosystem.