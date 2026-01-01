Deploy Yao with a one-click installation.
Open-source app runtime and AI agent framework for building web applications and APIs with JSON configuration.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Yao
Yao is an open-source full-stack application runtime that lets developers build web applications, REST APIs, and admin dashboards by writing JSON and YAML configuration files instead of backend code. Originally a low-code engine, Yao v1.0 has evolved into an AI agent platform with native MCP (Model Context Protocol) integration, multi-agent orchestration, and a built-in conversational chat interface.
Unlike traditional frameworks, Yao ships as a single Go binary with an embedded SQLite database, a V8 JavaScript engine for TypeScript hooks, and a server-rendered UI system — making it a self-contained environment for building and running AI-powered web applications without managing separate runtimes or databases.
Key features of Yao
JSON API builder
Define REST API endpoints, database models, and admin panels entirely in JSON/YAML configuration files, eliminating backend boilerplate code.
AI एजेंट ऑर्केस्ट्रेशन
Native MCP support and multi-agent execution allow you to connect AI tools, delegate tasks to sub-agents, and run parallel agent workflows from a single configuration.
Embedded V8 engine
Run TypeScript business logic and hooks directly inside Yao using a bundled V8 JavaScript runtime — no Node.js installation required.
Server-rendered UI
SUI Pages provides a component-based server-side rendering system for building full frontend interfaces without a separate JavaScript framework.
Built-in vector search
Integrated vector search, knowledge graph, and GraphRAG capabilities power semantic document retrieval and AI knowledge base features.
Why run Yao on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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