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OpenClaw

Your own AI agent. Private, always on & live in 60 seconds.

Deploy once, and it handles your daily tasks around the clock, even while you sleep.
Chalo!

30-day money-back guarantee

Instant setup

OpenClaw is incredibly easy to install, bringing AI agents to everyone. No jargon, no complexity, just a fast path to your first automation.

Zero maintenance

Managed OpenClaw handles all security, updates, and backups. Your AI agents stay running 24/7 without any manual work.

Built-in tools

OpenClaw has everything you need for an easy start — AI models, web browsing, and an agentic mailbox, all built in.

Choose your plan, claim your Monsoon Sale price

100,000+ agents already deployed
75% off
AI automation apps
1,999
499/mo
Get Started
Renews at ₹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.

Managed for you

Launch your chosen application with no setup, maintenance, or infrastructure management.

Included in your plan

Ready out of the box
No maintenance needed
Visual interface included
CLI access included
Telegram pairing built in
AI credits included
Use your ChatGPT
Web search included
Agentic email pre-configured
Security managed for you
75% off
AI automation apps
1,999
499/mo
Get Started
Renews at ₹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.

Managed for you

Launch your chosen application with no setup, maintenance, or infrastructure management.

Included in your plan

Ready out of the box
No maintenance needed
Visual interface included
CLI access included
Telegram pairing built in
AI credits included
Use your ChatGPT
Web search included
Agentic email pre-configured
Security managed for you

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Deploy OpenClaw in 3 easy steps

Setting up OpenClaw manually can take hours. With Hostinger, you launch instantly, there’s no need to learn anything new.

Install OpenClaw in 1-click

Start your plan, and we’ll handle the setup automatically. No technical experience needed.

Choose where you’d like to chat

Connect via Telegram or WhatsApp and start the conversation with your AI assistant in seconds.

OpenClaw is ready to use

No additional setup required, your OpenClaw AI assistant is live and ready to start working.
Get started

One agent. Endless workflows.

Personal productivity assistant

A founder connected iMessage and Google Calendar. It now sorts her messages, reschedules meetings, and briefs her every morning.

Sales assistant

A consultant connected agent to Telegram. It qualifies leads, logs contacts, and drafts follow-ups automatically.

Coding assistant

A dev team set up a code review agent in 5 minutes. It catches bugs, suggests refactors, and cut their PR turnaround from hours to minutes.

Researcher

PM asks her agent to compare tools before every vendor decision. It summarizes trade-offs and flags pricing, replacing half-day deep dives.

Social media planner

A creator gave OpenClaw access to his drafts folder. It turns rough notes into ready posts and queues them on schedule. No more blank-page mornings.

Support specialist

An e-commerce team routed Discord support through OpenClaw. It now handles 60% of tickets before a human sees them.

OpenClaw with Hostinger vs. other providers

What’s the difference between OpenClaw at Hostinger vs. competitors? We focus on simplicity, so you can enjoy your AI agent in seconds.
Image
Other provider
Ready in seconds
Manual installation and env setup
Zero configuration needed
Requires API keys
AI credits preinstalled
External API accounts required
Visual agent management
No
Managed infrastructure
Self-managed
24/7 expert support
No
One-click channel integrations
Yes
Get started

Why deploy OpenClaw with Hostinger?

1-click setup

Launch OpenClaw instantly. No manual setup, no complex configuration.

AI credits pre-installed

AI assistants use credits to generate responses and complete tasks. We’ve already added them for you, so you can start using OpenClaw right away.

Private and secure by default

OpenClaw runs on a private vault, so your data and chat logs stay private.

Set up and tested for you

You get a stable, verified version of OpenClaw right from the start. We handle testing and compatibility.

Runs 24/7

Your OpenClaw assistant stays online around the clock, handling tasks and conversations even when you’re offline.

Your AI gets its own inbox

Instead of using your personal email, you can choose a separate OpenClaw mailbox for better security.

Want to dive deeper into OpenClaw?

Set Up OpenClaw the Right Way (What Nobody Tells You)

OpenClaw + WordPress Guide: I tried it & the potential is INFINITE!

Top 5 OpenClaw Use Cases (I tried them all!)

See all

Set up your OpenClaw today

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.
Get started
Set up your OpenClaw today

OpenClaw Hostinger FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about our 1-Click OpenClaw.

Not at all. 1-click OpenClaw is designed for people who have never touched a server in their life. Our 1-click deployment handles the entire installation — from the server environment to the AI configuration. Just pick your plan, click deploy, and your personal AI assistant is live within minutes. No coding, no command lines, no complicated dashboards

Your AI credits come pre-integrated and ready to use right out of the box. Unlike a standard OpenClaw setup, you don't need to create accounts with AI providers like OpenAI or Anthropic, generate API keys, or handle any technical configuration. Simply purchase credits through your Hostinger dashboard, and your assistant is powered up instantly. When you need more, top up directly from the same dashboard — it's that simple.

Absolutely. Every OpenClaw instance runs in its own isolated environment, meaning your data and conversations are completely separated from other users. We lock down each container to prevent unauthorized access or external changes, and every instance comes with a custom, high-complexity security gateway generated by default. You get professional-grade protection without having to configure anything yourself.

With a VPS, you get full root access and total control over the server — but that also means you're responsible for setup, updates, and security. 1-click OpenClaw removes all of that complexity. We handle the infrastructure, keep your instance on the latest stable version, and add extra layers of security — so you can focus entirely on using your AI assistant, not managing a server. If you're a developer who wants full customization, our VPS OpenClaw plans are a better fit.

OpenClaw is your personal AI assistant that works 24/7, even when your laptop is closed. You can connect it to your favorite messaging apps — including WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, and Discord — and use it to automate daily tasks, manage conversations across platforms, handle leads, run browser automations, and much more. Think of it as a digital team member that never sleeps and is always ready to help.

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