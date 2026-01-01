Deploy Silex in one click installation.
Open-source no-code visual website builder that outputs clean, portable HTML and CSS files.
Choose a VPS plan for Silex
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Silex
Silex is the open-source alternative to Webflow â€” a visual, no-code website builder that runs entirely in the browser and produces standard HTML and CSS files. Unlike commercial website builders that lock your designs and content onto their platform, Silex stores everything as plain files on your own server. It connects to headless CMSs for dynamic content, integrates with static site generators like 11ty, and can be extended through a plugin system.
Self-hosting Silex on a VPS gives web designers and agencies an unlimited-project workspace at a fixed server cost, with no per-site fees and no dependency on a third-party platform staying online or affordable.
Key features of Silex
Visual drag-and-drop editor
Visually create pages using the GrapesJS-based editor, complete with components, styles, and layout tools â€” no HTML or CSS knowledge is required.
Static HTML output
Every website Silex produces is clean, standard HTML and CSS â€” no runtime dependencies, runs on any hosting provider, and is fully portable.
CMS data binding
Connect page designs to WordPress (GraphQL), Strapi, Squidex, and other headless CMSs so non-developers can update content without touching the design.
Multi-site dashboard
Manage unlimited website projects from a single Silex instance, organized in one workspace for agencies and freelancers with multiple clients.
Plugin extensibility
Extend Silex with custom components, data connectors, and third-party service integrations through the plugin system without forking the core.
Why run Silex on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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