Focalboard is an open-source project management platform developed by Mattermost as a self-hosted alternative to Trello, Notion, and Asana. It combines intuitive Kanban boards with multiple view modes â€” table, gallery, and calendar â€” so you can visualize the same project data in whatever format works best for your workflow. Cards support custom properties, labels, due dates, and attachments, adapting to any project type from software sprints to content calendars.

Self-hosting Focalboard on your VPS means unlimited boards, cards, and team members at a predictable cost â€” no per-user pricing, no board count limits, and no risk of your project data being monetized. The lightweight SQLite backend requires no external database, keeping deployment and maintenance simple.