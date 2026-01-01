Black Candy is an open-source, self-hosted music streaming server that transforms your personal audio collection into a private streaming service accessible from any browser or its official mobile apps. It scans your library, reads metadata and album art, and presents everything through a clean, responsive web player complete with playlists, search, and multi-user accounts.

Unlike commercial streaming platforms, Black Candy ensures every track, playlist, and listening habit remains on infrastructure you own. There are no subscription fees, no catalogue that changes without prior notice, and no compression of your high-quality files — just your own music, streamed at full fidelity from your VPS to every device you utilise.