Budibase is an open-source low-code platform that lets teams build internal tools, dashboards, and automated workflows through a visual drag-and-drop builder. It connects to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, REST APIs, and its own built-in database, turning data sources into functional applications in hours rather than weeks.

Self-hosting Budibase on your own VPS keeps business-critical data and application logic within your infrastructure, meeting data sovereignty and compliance requirements that cloud-hosted low-code tools cannot satisfy. The full stack — application service, worker, CouchDB, Redis, and MinIO — runs in a single deployment with no external dependencies.