Postiz is an open-source alternative to expensive social media SaaS tools, allowing you to schedule, manage, and analyse your presence across X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, YouTube, Bluesky, Mastodon, Discord, and more from one unified interface. Its in-built AI integration with OpenAI generates post suggestions and auto-completions, while a Canva-like editor takes care of visual content.

Self-hosting Postiz on your VPS keeps your content strategy and analytics data private, eliminates per-seat subscription fees, and provides teams with unlimited scheduling capacity along with custom integrations via N8N, Make.com, and Zapier.