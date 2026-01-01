Deploy Apache DolphinScheduler in one click installation.
Visual, low-code data workflow orchestration platform with drag-and-drop DAG authoring and distributed task execution.
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What you can build with Apache DolphinScheduler
Apache DolphinScheduler is a distributed, easy-to-extend visual workflow orchestration platform purpose-built for big data and modern data pipelines. Unlike code-first orchestrators, it lets data teams design DAGs visually through a drag-and-drop browser interface — no Python required — while still supporting Shell, SQL, Python, Spark, Flink, DataX, SeaTunnel, MLflow, and dozens of other task plugins out of the box.
Originally created by Analysys and donated to the Apache Software Foundation, DolphinScheduler is a top-level Apache project trusted by enterprises across finance, retail, and telecommunications. Self-hosting it on a VPS keeps workflow metadata, task definitions, and data source credentials entirely under your control with no per-task billing or vendor lock-in.
Key features of Apache DolphinScheduler
Visual DAG designer
Drag-and-drop browser interface for building, editing, and versioning workflows without writing orchestration code.
Rich task plugins
Built-in support for Shell, SQL, Python, Spark, Flink, DataX, SeaTunnel, MLflow, HTTP, Kubernetes, and dozens more task types.
Distributed architecture
Decoupled master, worker, alert, and API services coordinated via ZooKeeper for horizontal scaling and high availability.
Multi-tenant security
Role-based access control with project isolation, resource permissions, and Linux tenant mapping for safe shared usage.
Workflow versioning
Every workflow change is tracked with version history, parameter snapshots, and one-click rollback to a previous revision.
Why run Apache DolphinScheduler on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
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Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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