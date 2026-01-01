Deploy Squidex in one click installation.
API-first headless CMS with GraphQL and REST APIs for delivering content across any channel or frontend.
Choose a VPS plan for Squidex
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Squidex
Squidex is an open-source headless CMS that exposes your content through REST and GraphQL APIs, letting any frontend â€” web apps, mobile apps, or server-side systems â€” pull content without being tied to a specific rendering layer. Content schemas are defined in the Squidex UI with full support for references, assets, localization, and validation rules.
Self-hosting Squidex on your own VPS gives you complete control over where content is stored and who can access it. Unlike SaaS headless CMS platforms that charge per API call or seat, a self-hosted instance has no usage caps and keeps all content data within your own infrastructure.
Key features of Squidex
GraphQL and REST APIs
Query and deliver content through both GraphQL and REST endpoints so any frontend stack can consume it without custom adapters.
Flexible content schemas
Define content types with custom fields, validation rules, references, and nested components using the visual schema editor.
Asset management
Upload, organize, and transform images and files directly in Squidex with resize and crop operations built into the asset pipeline.
Multi-language content
Model content with in-built localization support so every field can carry translations for each configured locale.
Role-based access control
Assign editors, developers, and external clients different permission levels per app, schema, or content type.
Why run Squidex on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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