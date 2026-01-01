Nextcloud is a comprehensive open-source productivity platform that replaces Google Workspace and Dropbox, offering file synchronization, real-time document editing, calendar, contacts, video conferencing, and much more. With desktop and mobile clients available for every platform, it seamlessly integrates into daily workflows while keeping all your data on your own server.

Self-hosting Nextcloud on your VPS eliminates per-user subscription fees, removes the storage limits imposed by cloud providers, and provides you with complete control over where sensitive files and communications reside â€” which is critical for teams with compliance requirements or privacy concerns.