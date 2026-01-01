An Otter Wiki is a lightweight, self-hosted wiki that stores all its pages in a Git repository and user data in SQLite – meaning no separate database service is needed. Developed in Python with a clean Bootstrap interface, it supports Markdown editing, file attachments, and a complete page revision history, all backed by Git commits.

Self-hosting it on your VPS ensures all wiki content remains under your control, along with fine-grained access rules that can restrict reading and editing solely to registered or admin-approved users. The single-container design implies that there's nothing much to provision apart from a named volume and the container itself.