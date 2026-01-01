Enclosed is an open-source web application for sending private, end-to-end encrypted notes. Utilising native browser crypto APIs, it encrypts content client-side before it ever reaches the server — meaning the host never gains access to the unencrypted text. Notes can be configured to self-destruct after being read once or expire after a user-defined time period.

Self-hosting Enclosed on your VPS ensures that encrypted note storage remains entirely within your own infrastructure. Organisations handling sensitive credentials, API keys, or confidential information thus gain complete control over data residency and can enforce custom expiration policies without relying on third-party hosted services.