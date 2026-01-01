Deploy Koel with a one-click installation.
Personal music streaming server that turns your VPS into a private cloud music player with a modern web interface.
Choose a VPS plan for Koel
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Koel
Koel is a self-hosted music streaming application that gives you a Spotify-like listening experience for your own music collection. Built on Laravel and Vue.js, it delivers responsive audio playback, library management, and playlist creation entirely in the browser â€” on any device, without installing an app.
Unlike cloud streaming services, Koel keeps your music on your own server with no subscriptions, no content restrictions, and no data shared with third parties. Upload files directly through the web interface or point Koel at an existing music directory, and it handles metadata parsing, album art fetching, and library organization automatically.
Key features of Koel
Modern Web Player
Vue.js single-page application delivers instant playback, queue management, and keyboard shortcuts from any browser without installing a native app.
Browser File Upload
Add music to your library by dragging files into the browser â€” no SSH, FTP, or command-line access required.
Last.fm Scrobbling
Connect your Last.fm account to automatically record every track you play and build a complete listening history.
Multi-User Support
Create accounts for family or friends, each with separate playlists and listening history, all sharing the same music library.
Playlist Management
Build and manage playlists manually or let Koel generate "Recently Played" and favourites lists automatically as you listen.
Why run Koel on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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