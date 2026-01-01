Warracker is an open-source warranty tracking application that consolidates all your product warranties, purchase documents, and claim histories in a single self-hosted dashboard. Instead of scouring through email threads, filing cabinets, or spreadsheets, you get a searchable database complete with expiration alerts, document storage, and multi-user access for teams and households.

Self-hosting Warracker on your own VPS ensures your purchase receipts, invoice scans, and product serial numbers remain on infrastructure you control. With proactive email and push notifications through Apprise, you receive advance warnings before warranties expire so you can take action while coverage is still valid.