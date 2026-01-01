FileGator is an open-source, self-hosted file manager that offers a clean web interface to upload, download, organise, and share files on your server. Operating on a flat-file architecture without any database dependency, it functions as a single, lightweight service where user accounts and permissions are stored in a simple JSON file. With role-based access, you can create admin, user, and guest accounts â€” each offering configurable permissions for reading, writing, uploading, downloading, renaming, deleting, and archiving files.

Self-hosting FileGator on your VPS ensures all your files remain on infrastructure you control, without any storage quotas, subscription fees, or third-party access to your data. It operates on minimal resources, making its deployment straightforward alongside other services without needing to dedicate a full server solely for file management.