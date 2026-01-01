Weaviate is an open-source vector database designed for AI-native applications. It stores data objects alongside their vector embeddings, enabling fast semantic similarity search that goes beyond keyword matching to find conceptually related content. It supports hybrid search combining vector and keyword approaches for optimal retrieval accuracy.

Self-hosting Weaviate on a VPS gives AI applications a dedicated vector store with no per-query fees and full control over data residency. It integrates with major LLM providers including OpenAI, Cohere, and Hugging Face, and connects directly with LangChain and LlamaIndex for building RAG pipelines and semantic search features.