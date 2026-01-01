FlexGet is a multi-purpose automation tool for content from RSS, torrent sites, Usenet indexers, and dozens of other sources. It pulls in episode and movie metadata, filters releases against your quality rules, dedupes against your existing library, and hands matched downloads off to torrent clients, Usenet downloaders, or post-processing scripts â€” all driven from a single declarative YAML config.

Self-hosting FlexGet on a VPS keeps your automation always-on so feeds never miss a release window. It plugs into Sonarr, Radarr, qBittorrent, SABnzbd, and the broader media-server stack as the scheduling glue that keeps everything fed.