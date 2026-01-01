OpenHuman is an open-source personal AI super intelligence designed to live on your own infrastructure. Built around a Rust core and a local-first memory tree compatible with Obsidian, it connects to over a hundred services through one-click OAuth â€” Gmail, Notion, GitHub, Slack, Stripe, Calendar, and many more â€” and quietly pulls fresh data into a private knowledge base every twenty minutes.

Self-hosting OpenHuman keeps every email, document, and conversation in a workspace you own, while still letting you route requests to reasoning, fast, or vision models on demand. There are no per-seat fees, no vendor lock-in, and no third-party AI service ever sees your raw data unless you explicitly route it there.