Deploy Transmission in one click installation.
Lightweight BitTorrent client with a clean web interface for remote torrent management and headless VPS downloads.
Choose a VPS plan for Transmission
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Transmission
Transmission is one of the most popular open-source BitTorrent clients, known for its minimal resource footprint and straightforward web interface. It runs headlessly on a VPS, allowing you to manage downloads remotely from any browser without running a desktop application.
Self-hosting Transmission on a VPS gives you continuous downloading power without keeping a personal machine running. It supports magnet links, DHT, peer exchange, bandwidth scheduling, blocklists, and RPC access for seamless integration with automation tools like Sonarr and Radarr for media management.
Key features of Transmission
Web remote interface
Manage torrents from any browser using the built-in web UI without needing a desktop client or SSH access.
Low resource usage
Transmission is optimized for minimal CPU and memory usage, making it ideal for always-on VPS operation.
Bandwidth scheduling
Set speed limits and active hours to control when and how fast torrents download relative to your other VPS workloads.
Sonarr & Radarr integration
Transmission's RPC API connects directly with automation tools like Sonarr and Radarr for hands-free media management.
Why run Transmission on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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