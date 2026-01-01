Deploy WBO with a single-click installation.
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming, remote meetings, and visual planning on a shared canvas.
Choose a VPS plan for WBO
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with WBO
WBO (Whiteboard Online) is a self-hosted real-time collaborative whiteboard that lets multiple users draw, write, and annotate on a shared infinite canvas simultaneously. It supports free-hand drawing, geometric shapes, text, and image insertion with instant sync across all connected participants.
Self-hosting WBO on a VPS gives teams a private whiteboard that stays active between sessions without exposing content to third-party services. The persistent canvas remains accessible at a stable URL for ongoing projects, making it ideal for remote sprint planning, teaching, technical diagrams, and creative brainstorming sessions.
Key features of WBO
Real-time collaboration
Multiple users draw and annotate on the same canvas simultaneously, with instant synchronization and no refresh required.
Persistent canvas
Whiteboard content is saved automatically and accessible at the same URL whenever participants reconnect.
Drawing tools
Free-hand drawing, geometric shapes, text labels, and image upload cover the full range of whiteboard use cases.
No account needed
Anyone with the whiteboard URL can join and contribute immediately without any registration or login hassles.
Why run WBO on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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