GrowthBook is an open-source platform for feature flags and A/B testing that provides engineering and product teams complete control over their experimentation infrastructure. It connects directly to your existing data warehouse â€” BigQuery, Snowflake, Redshift, ClickHouse, or PostgreSQL â€” so experiment results are analysed where your data already resides, without the need to pipe events through a third-party service.

Self-hosting GrowthBook on your VPS eliminates per-seat pricing, retains experiment configurations and user data on your own infrastructure, and allows for unlimited team members and experiments at a fixed infrastructure cost â€” which is crucial for teams in regulated industries or those building privacy-sensitive products.