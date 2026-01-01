Deploy Apache StreamPipes in one click installation.
Self-service Industrial IoT toolbox to connect, analyze, and explore live data streams without writing code.
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What you can build with Apache StreamPipes
Apache StreamPipes is an open-source self-service toolbox built for Industrial IoT (IIoT) practitioners who need to turn raw machine data into actionable insights. It bundles graphical adapters for protocols like OPC-UA, MQTT, Modbus, and PLCs, a no-code pipeline editor for filtering and enriching streams, and live dashboards for monitoring — all behind a single web UI.
Self-hosting StreamPipes on your VPS keeps factory and sensor data inside your own perimeter, removes per-asset SaaS fees common in IIoT platforms, and gives engineering teams full control over connectors, processors, and storage targets without vendor lock-in.
Key features of Apache StreamPipes
No-code pipeline editor
Visually compose data flows from connectors, processors, and sinks without writing or deploying custom stream-processing code.
Industrial protocol adapters
Connect OPC-UA, MQTT, Modbus, Siemens S7, ROS, REST, and file-based sources out of the box, with a guided wizard to map data fields.
Live dashboards
Visualize real-time KPIs, alarms, and time-series data on shareable dashboards built directly inside the StreamPipes UI.
Time-series storage
Persist enriched streams to the bundled InfluxDB instance for historical analysis, reporting, and ad-hoc queries.
NATS messaging core
Run pipelines on a lightweight NATS broker that delivers low-latency, high-throughput messaging without Kafka operational overhead.
Why run Apache StreamPipes on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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