Deploy Ackee with one-click installation.
Self-hosted, privacy-focused website analytics that tracks visitors without compromising their personal data.
Choose a VPS plan for Ackee
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Ackee
Ackee एक ओपन-सोर्स, Node.js-आधारित एनालिटिक्स प्लेटफॉर्म है जो पूरी तरह से आपके अपने सर्वर पर चलता है। यह विज़िटर डेटा से व्यक्तिगत रूप से पहचान योग्य जानकारी को हटाने के लिए एक बहु-चरणीय गुमनामी प्रक्रिया का उपयोग करता है, जबकि अभी भी पेज व्यू, रेफरर्स, सेशन की अवधि और डिवाइस प्रकारों में सार्थक अंतर्दृष्टि प्रदान करता है।
पारंपरिक एनालिटिक्स सेवाओं के विपरीत जो आपके विज़िटर के डेटा को थर्ड-पार्टी इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर स्टोर करती हैं, Ackee आपको आपके ट्रैफिक डेटा का पूर्ण स्वामित्व देता है। इसका न्यूनतम इंटरफ़ेस और केंद्रीकृत GraphQL API कई वेबसाइटों की निगरानी करना और एनालिटिक्स डेटा को कस्टम डैशबोर्ड या रिपोर्टिंग पाइपलाइन में एकीकृत करना आसान बनाता है—बिना कुकी बैनर या GDPR की झंझट के।
Key features of Ackee
Privacy by design
Multi-step anonymization removes personally identifiable information before storage, so you can gather useful insights—which can help reduce the need for cookie banners or simplify compliance depending on jurisdiction and configuration.
Unlimited domains
Monitor as many websites and applications as you need from a single dashboard, with no per-site pricing tiers or traffic-based limits.
GraphQL API
A centralized GraphQL API lets you pull analytics data programmatically into custom dashboards, reports, or third-party tools without being tied to the built-in UI.
Lightweight tracking script
The tracking snippet has minimal performance impact on your pages, thereby avoiding the page-speed penalties associated with heavier commercial analytics libraries.
Custom event tracking
Track specific user interactions beyond page views, giving you visibility into conversions, button clicks, and other meaningful actions on your sites.
Why run Ackee on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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