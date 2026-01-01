Shelfmark is a self-hosted web application that searches for books and audiobooks across multiple sources simultaneously — including web catalogs, torrent indexers, Usenet, and IRC channels — and delivers results to your local library manager. It supports multi-user access with a built-in request system, so household members can browse and submit download requests without requiring separate accounts on each integration.

Shelfmark integrates with Calibre, Calibre-Web, Grimmory, and Audiobookshelf to add downloaded titles directly to your existing library. All configuration and history are stored in a single SQLite database inside the config directory — no external database service required.