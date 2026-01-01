ChartDB is a browser-based database diagram editor that allows developers and DBAs to visualise any database schema without directly connecting the tool to their database. A single "Smart Query" — a SQL statement you run in your own client — provides schema metadata as JSON. Just paste it into ChartDB, and it instantly generates a complete interactive ERD, without needing an account, stored credentials, or your database password ever leaving your terminal.

The AI-powered DDL export feature creates migration scripts across different database dialects, which is useful for teams planning cross-database migrations or documenting schema changes for review. Self-hosting ChartDB ensures all schema information remains within your own infrastructure, instead of relying on a third-party cloud tool.