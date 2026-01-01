Up to 69% off for Damselfly

Deploy Damselfly with one-click installation.

Server-based photo management with on-device face recognition, object detection, and full-text metadata search.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
799 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Damselfly with one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Damselfly

MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
2,099
799 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹19,176 (regular price ₹50,376). Renews at ₹1,199/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹26,376 (regular price ₹83,976). Renews at ₹2,399/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹52,776 (regular price ₹148,776). Renews at ₹4,399/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
2,099
799 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹19,176 (regular price ₹50,376). Renews at ₹1,199/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹26,376 (regular price ₹83,976). Renews at ₹2,399/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹52,776 (regular price ₹148,776). Renews at ₹4,399/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Damselfly

Damselfly is a server-based photograph management application built for very large libraries. It indexes a top-level pictures folder, builds thumbnails in the background, and lets you search across IPTC keyword tags, folder names, EXIF metadata, faces, and detected objects through a fast Blazor WebAssembly UI. Face recognition and object detection run locally and offline, with no SaaS dependency.

Self-hosting Damselfly on your own VPS keeps photo metadata, face vectors, and library structure inside infrastructure you control rather than a public photo service. The platform handles over 5 lakh image catalogues with sub-second searches, supports multi-user accounts with role-based entitlements, and pairs with the Damselfly Desktop client for sync-to-laptop editing workflows.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Damselfly

Local face recognition

Performs face detection and recognition entirely on the server, without any third-party API dependency, grouping photos by recognised individuals for browse-by-person workflows.

Object detection

Identifies objects, scenes, and image colours in your library so a search for "dog" or "beach" returns matching photos even without manual tagging.

IPTC keyword tagging

Fast non-destructive EXIF/IPTC keyword updates using ExifTool — JPEGs are not re-encoded when tags are changed, thereby preserving the original quality.

Full-text metadata search

Sub-second search across hundreds of thousands of images by tag, folder, file name, camera, lens, date range, orientation, and more.

Selection basket

Save images from search results into a persistent basket, then download, export with watermarks, or sync them to a desktop with the Damselfly client.

Why run Damselfly on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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