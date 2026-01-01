Deploy OpenTTD in one click installation.
Open-source multiplayer game server for the classic Transport Tycoon Deluxe, supporting up to 255 simultaneous players.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenTTD
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenTTD
OpenTTD is a free, open-source reimplementation of Transport Tycoon Deluxe, the landmark transport simulation game. Run as a dedicated multiplayer server, it lets up to 255 players simultaneously build and compete over road, rail, sea, and air networks across procedurally generated or hand-crafted maps. Decades of community development have added new map types, improved AI opponents, and a rich ecosystem of NewGRF content packs for vehicles, industries, and town styles.
Self-hosting your OpenTTD server on a VPS gives you full control over game settings, mods, player access, and server visibility â€” whether you want a private game with friends or a publicly listed server discoverable through the OpenTTD Game Coordinator.
Key features of OpenTTD
Massive Multiplayer Support
Host up to 255 simultaneous players with built-in support for public, invite-only, and password-protected game modes.
NewGRF Mod Support
Extend your server with community-created NewGRF content packs that add new vehicles, industries, terrain types, and visual styles.
Save Game Persistence
Configurable autosave intervals and a persistent data volume protect game progress and allow easy rollback to any earlier session.
Public Server Discovery
Automatically registers with the OpenTTD Game Coordinator so players worldwide can find and join your server from the in-game server browser.
Classic Gameplay Revived
Faithful reimplementation of Transport Tycoon Deluxe with decades of gameplay improvements, new map generators, and enhanced AI opponents.
Why run OpenTTD on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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