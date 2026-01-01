ArchivesSpace is the leading open-source archives information management system built by archivists for archivists. It combines accessioning, arrangement, description, and public discovery into a single application that supports the full archival lifecycle — from initial donation through online access by researchers.

Self-hosting ArchivesSpace on your own VPS keeps finding aids, accession records, and patron data under your institution's control, with no per-record fees or vendor lock-in. The bundled staff interface, public access portal, REST API, and OAI-PMH endpoint give your archive a complete description and discovery platform out of the box.