Deploy Galaxy in one click installation.
Open-source web platform for accessible, reproducible bioinformatics analyses and data-intensive science workflows.
Choose a VPS plan for Galaxy
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Galaxy
Galaxy ek open-source web platform hai jo researchers ko data-intensive biomedical analyses bina ek bhi line code likhe run karne, share karne aur reproduce karne ki suvidha deta hai. Duniya bhar mein hazaron laboratories dwara istemal kiya jaane wala, yeh hazaron command-line tools ko ek unified browser interface ke peeche wrap karta hai, taaki scientists complex bioinformatics pipelines bana sakein, har parameter ko track kar sakein, aur mahino baad bhi wahi analysis dobara chala sakein.
Apne VPS par Galaxy ko self-host karne se sensitive sequencing data, patient cohorts, aur unpublished workflows poori tarah se aapke control mein rehte hain, bina kisi per-job fees aur bina shared-server queue waits ke. Yeh template Galaxy, PostgreSQL, aur nginx ke saath ek single all-in-one container provide karta hai, jo instant single-tenant deployment ke liye pre-configured hai.
Key features of Galaxy
Reproducible workflows
Capture every tool, parameter, and dataset version so any analysis can be rerun bit-for-bit months or years later.
Visual pipeline editor
Compose multi-step bioinformatics pipelines on a drag-and-drop canvas without scripting in Bash or Snakemake.
Thousands of tools
Install vetted tools from the Galaxy Tool Shed covering genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, imaging, and machine learning.
Interactive notebooks
Launch Jupyter, RStudio, and other interactive environments directly using your Galaxy histories and datasets.
Histories and sharing
Organise every analysis run in a versioned history that can be shared, published, or imported by collaborators in one click.
Conda dependency resolution
Tools resolve their dependencies automatically through Conda and BioContainers, eliminating environment conflicts.
Why run Galaxy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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