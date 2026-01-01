Gopeed is an open-source, high-speed download manager that speeds up transfers by splitting each file into multiple concurrent connections. It supports HTTP, HTTPS, BitTorrent, and magnet links right out of the box, and its extension system allows you to add support for additional sites and protocols. Built on a Go engine with a clean web interface, Gopeed works seamlessly anywhere and is managed entirely from your browser.

Self-hosting Gopeed on your VPS means downloads run at datacenter bandwidth and complete in the background, independent of your local device or connection. Completed files are stored server-side for later retrieval, and you retain full control over your download history and data without relying on browser extensions or commercial download services.