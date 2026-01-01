Deploy Zabbix in one click installation.
Enterprise-grade open-source monitoring for networks, servers, applications, and cloud services in one unified platform.
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What you can build with Zabbix
Zabbix एक एंटरप्राइज़-क्लास ओपन-सोर्स मॉनिटरिंग सॉल्यूशन है जिस पर NASA, Salesforce और हज़ारों संगठन नेटवर्क, सर्वर, वर्चुअल मशीन, कंटेनर और क्लाउड सेवाओं के स्वास्थ्य को ट्रैक करने के लिए भरोसा करते हैं। एक सिंगल Zabbix इंस्टेंस एजेंट, SNMP, IPMI, JMX, HTTP चेक और कस्टम स्क्रिप्ट के माध्यम से प्रति सेकंड हज़ारों मेट्रिक्स एकत्र कर सकता है, फिर टेम्पलेटेड ट्रिगर्स, एस्केलेशन नियमों और रिच डैशबोर्ड के माध्यम से विसंगतियों को उजागर कर सकता है।
अपने स्वयं के VPS पर Zabbix को सेल्फ-होस्ट करने से हर मेट्रिक, इवेंट और क्रेडेंशियल आपके नियंत्रण वाले इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के अंदर रहते हैं, जिसमें कोई प्रति-होस्ट लाइसेंसिंग शुल्क या डेटा इग्रेस शुल्क नहीं होता है। बंडल किया गया PostgreSQL डेटाबेस और Zabbix एजेंट आपको एक पूर्ण मॉनिटरिंग स्टैक प्रदान करते हैं जो डिप्लॉयमेंट समाप्त होते ही होस्ट को ऑनबोर्ड करने के लिए तैयार होता है।
Key features of Zabbix
Agent and agentless
Collect metrics through native Zabbix agents, SNMP, IPMI, JMX, SSH, Telnet, and HTTP checks without installing software on every monitored device.
Auto-discovery
Discover hosts, network interfaces, services, and virtual machines automatically and apply monitoring templates without manual configuration.
Flexible alerting
Define escalation rules and send notifications to Slack, Microsoft Teams, PagerDuty, email, SMS, and webhooks based on severity and recipient.
Templated monitoring
Hundreds of out-of-the-box templates cover databases, web servers, Kubernetes, AWS, VMware, and network gear so onboarding new hosts is minutes, not hours.
Customizable dashboards
Build dashboards with graphs, maps, top hosts widgets, and SLA reports tailored to NOC operators, developers, or executive stakeholders.
Long-term metrics
Store historical data and aggregated trends in PostgreSQL for years of capacity planning, post-incident review, and compliance reporting.
Why run Zabbix on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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