OMERO is the Open Microscopy Environment data management platform designed for research labs that deal with multidimensional bioimaging data. It imports microscopy images from more than 150 proprietary file formats via Bio-Formats, stores them in a queryable repository, and makes them accessible through a web viewer that manages channels, time-lapse, and Z-stacks without requiring proprietary software.

Hosting OMERO on your own VPS provides lab groups complete control over raw image data, annotations, and access permissions while integrating the OMERO.server back end, OMERO.web front end, and a PostgreSQL repository into a single deployment.