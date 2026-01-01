RetroAssembly is a self-hosted web application that transforms your browser into a personal retro game cabinet. You can upload your ROM collection and play titles from over 25 classic platforms â€” including NES, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Arcade, and Atari â€” directly in the browser, without needing any plugins or downloads.

The platform automatically fetches box art and game metadata, ensuring your library appears as a proper collection rather than just a file listing. Features like save states, gameplay rewind, retro-style shader effects, and on-screen mobile controllers are all integrated. Self-hosting ensures your ROM collection remains on your own server, private and accessible only to the accounts you create.