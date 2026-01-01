Deploy RetroAssembly with one-click installation.
Self-hosted retro game library and browser-based emulator supporting 25+ classic consoles with automatic artwork and save states.
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What you can build with RetroAssembly
RetroAssembly is a self-hosted web application that transforms your browser into a personal retro game cabinet. You can upload your ROM collection and play titles from over 25 classic platforms â€” including NES, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Arcade, and Atari â€” directly in the browser, without needing any plugins or downloads.
The platform automatically fetches box art and game metadata, ensuring your library appears as a proper collection rather than just a file listing. Features like save states, gameplay rewind, retro-style shader effects, and on-screen mobile controllers are all integrated. Self-hosting ensures your ROM collection remains on your own server, private and accessible only to the accounts you create.
Key features of RetroAssembly
25+ console support
Play games from NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, Arcade, Atari 2600, Virtual Boy, WonderSwan, and many more platforms in the browser.
Automatic artwork detection
Box covers and game metadata are fetched automatically so your library displays rich visuals instead of bare filenames.
Save states and rewind
Save and restore progress at any point, with automatic state snapshots and gameplay rewind on supported emulators.
Mobile-friendly controls
An in-built on-screen virtual controller makes it easy to play on phones and tablets without a physical gamepad.
Retro visual shaders
Optional CRT and other shader effects recreate the look of original hardware displays for a more authentic experience.
Why run RetroAssembly on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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