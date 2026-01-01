Deploy Tracearr in one click installation.
Unified stream monitoring dashboard for Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby with real-time analytics and account sharing detection.
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What you can build with Tracearr
Tracearr एक ओपन-सोर्स मॉनिटरिंग प्लेटफॉर्म है जो Plex, Jellyfin और Emby को एक ही डैशबोर्ड में एक साथ लाता है। वास्तविक समय में सक्रिय स्ट्रीम को ट्रैक करें, जियोलोकेशन डेटा के साथ पूर्ण सत्र इतिहास की समीक्षा करें, और लाइब्रेरी एनालिटिक्स में गहराई से जाएं — यह सब कई टूल को एक साथ संभाले बिना।
Tautulli या Jellystat के विपरीत, Tracearr तीनों प्रमुख मीडिया सर्वर पर एक साथ काम करता है। इसका बिल्ट-इन शेयरिंग डिटेक्शन इंजन छह नियम प्रकारों का उपयोग करता है — जिसमें असंभव यात्रा और डिवाइस वेग शामिल हैं — ताकि संदिग्ध खाते की गतिविधि को स्वचालित रूप से फ़्लैग किया जा सके, जिससे आपके सर्वर को दुरुपयोग से बचाया जा सके।
Key features of Tracearr
Multi-Server Dashboard
Connect Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby to one interface and monitor all servers from a single pane of glass.
Sharing Detection
Six rule types — including impossible travel and concurrent stream limits — automatically flag and score suspicious account activity.
Stream Analytics
See who watched what, when, and on which device, with codec breakdowns, transcode ratios, and bandwidth usage per session.
Library Insights
Dedicated pages for quality distribution, storage ROI, duplicate detection, and engagement metrics across your entire media collection.
Real-Time Alerts
Discord webhooks and custom notifications fire instantly when sharing rules trigger or user trust scores drop.
Data Import
Migrate existing watch history from Tautulli or Jellystat so you start with full context, not a blank slate.
Why run Tracearr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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