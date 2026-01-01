Deploy SerpBear in one-click installation.
Self-hosted search-engine rank tracker for monitoring keyword positions across Google, Bing, and other engines.
Choose a VPS plan for SerpBear
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SerpBear
SerpBear एक ओपन-सोर्स सेल्फ-होस्टेड SEO रैंक ट्रैकर है जो मॉनिटर करता है कि आपके डोमेन Google, Bing, Yahoo, Yandex और DuckDuckGo पर चुने हुए कीवर्ड्स के लिए कैसे रैंक करते हैं। यह रोज़ाना SERP पोज़िशन्स को खींचता है, रैंकिंग हिस्ट्री को चार्ट करता है, और मूवमेंट को सामने लाता है ताकि आप एल्गोरिथम में बदलाव, कंटेंट अपडेट्स और प्रतिस्पर्धी गतिविधि पर प्रतिक्रिया दे सकें, बिना किसी SaaS रैंक-ट्रैकिंग सर्विस को प्रति-कीवर्ड शुल्क दिए।
अपने खुद के VPS पर SerpBear को सेल्फ-होस्ट करने से आपको असीमित डोमेन और कीवर्ड्स मिलते हैं, इम्प्रेशंस और क्लिक्स के लिए वैकल्पिक Google Search Console इंटीग्रेशन मिलता है, और जब रैंकिंग में बदलाव होता है तो ईमेल या वेबहुक नोटिफिकेशन्स मिलते हैं। डेटा आपके इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर में रहता है, इसलिए ऐतिहासिक रैंक आर्काइव्स आपके ही रहते हैं, बजाय इसके कि जब कोई SaaS सब्सक्रिप्शन खत्म हो जाए तो वे गायब हो जाएं।
Key features of SerpBear
Multi-engine tracking
Track keyword positions across Google, Bing, Yahoo, Yandex, and DuckDuckGo from a single dashboard with per-keyword history charts.
Search Console एकीकरण
Optional Google Search Console connection adds impressions, click-through rates, and discovery data to every tracked keyword.
Mobile and desktop SERPs
Run separate trackers for mobile and desktop SERPs to identify device-specific ranking differences that influence real-world traffic.
Country and city targeting
Configure each keyword with target country, language, and city to reflect localized search results rather than a single global view.
Notifications and exports
Email and webhook notifications fire on ranking changes, and CSV exports feed external dashboards or client reports without manual copy-paste.
Unlimited keywords
No per-keyword pricing — track as many domains and keywords as your VPS resources allow without escalating subscription tiers.
Why run SerpBear on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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