Deploy Dasharr in one click installation.
Self-hosted dashboard that tracks upload, download, and bounty stats across more than twenty private torrent trackers.
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What you can build with Dasharr
Dasharr is an open-source Rust and Vue dashboard built specifically for users of private torrent trackers. It periodically polls each indexer you enable, stores the history in PostgreSQL, and surfaces long-term trends in upload, download, ratio, bonus points, and bounty that the trackers themselves rarely expose beyond the current value.
Self-hosting Dasharr on your VPS keeps every API key and the full history of your tracker accounts entirely on your own infrastructure rather than a third-party service. Stats are collected every six hours in the background so you can correlate uploads, automated tools, and bounty spending across all your trackers in a single timeline.
Key features of Dasharr
Multi-tracker support
Built-in collectors for more than twenty private trackers including RED, BTN, GGn, MAM, OPS, BLU, ANT, FNP, and many more under a single dashboard.
Long-term history
Every poll is stored in PostgreSQL so you can see how upload, ratio, and bonus points evolve over weeks and months instead of just the current snapshot.
Scheduled collection
Stats are automatically refreshed every six hours in the background, so the dashboard always reflects the latest activity without any manual syncing.
Bounty planning
Track bounty earnings and expenditure across trackers to plan how much can be allocated to requests over any chosen time window.
OpenAPI documented
Every endpoint is exposed through a Swagger UI at /swagger-ui/ so the data can be queried from custom scripts, Grafana, or other dashboards.
Private by design
Tracker API keys never leave your VPS â€” the backend talks directly to each indexer and stores credentials in your own PostgreSQL database.
Why run Dasharr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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