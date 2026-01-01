FMD (Find My Device) is an open-source, self-hosted alternative to Google's Find My Device. It works together with the FMD Android app: your phones report their encrypted location to your own server, which you reach through a clean web interface to locate a lost or stolen device, make it ring, take a picture, lock the screen, or trigger a remote wipe. Every command is routed through your own server, so no third party ever sees where your devices are.

Because you host it yourself on your own VPS, your location history and device data never leave infrastructure you control — there is no Google account requirement and no vendor lock-in. End-to-end encryption keeps the data unreadable even to the server, giving you the reassurance of a commercial device-tracking service without sacrificing privacy.