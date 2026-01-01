Deploy FMD in one click installation.
Self-hosted, privacy-friendly Find My Device server to locate, ring, and remotely wipe your Android phones and tablets.
Choose a VPS plan for FMD (Find My Device)
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What you can build with FMD (Find My Device)
FMD (Find My Device) is an open-source, self-hosted alternative to Google's Find My Device. It works together with the FMD Android app: your phones report their encrypted location to your own server, which you reach through a clean web interface to locate a lost or stolen device, make it ring, take a picture, lock the screen, or trigger a remote wipe. Every command is routed through your own server, so no third party ever sees where your devices are.
Because you host it yourself on your own VPS, your location history and device data never leave infrastructure you control — there is no Google account requirement and no vendor lock-in. End-to-end encryption keeps the data unreadable even to the server, giving you the reassurance of a commercial device-tracking service without sacrificing privacy.
Key features of FMD (Find My Device)
Locate lost devices
Pinpoint the last reported GPS position of any registered phone or tablet directly from the web interface, even when the device is out of reach.
Remote commands
Trigger a loud ring, take a photo, lock the screen, or wipe data remotely to protect a lost or stolen device.
End-to-end encryption
Location data is encrypted on the device before it reaches the server, so nobody — not even the host — can read your whereabouts.
Android companion app
Pairs with the open-source FMD Android app to report location and receive commands without depending on Google Play Services.
No Google account
Replace Google Find My Device with a service you fully control, with no cloud account or vendor lock-in required.
Why run FMD (Find My Device) on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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