DenoKV is a modern key-value database built by the creators of Deno, offering strongly consistent storage with ACID transaction guarantees and a JavaScript-native API that integrates naturally into Deno applications. It supports atomic operations, secondary indexes, automatic versioning, and efficient handling of both small metadata and large binary objects â€” all backed by a SQLite storage engine for reliable persistence.

Self-hosting DenoKV on your VPS gives you predictable performance and costs compared to managed database services, complete control over your data layer, and token-based authentication to secure access. It is the ideal backing store for Deno applications that need reliable key-value storage without vendor lock-in or variable cloud pricing.