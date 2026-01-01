SuperTokens is an open-source alternative to proprietary authentication services like Auth0 and Firebase Auth. It provides a backend Core API that your applications integrate with using official SDKs for React, Node.js, Python, Go, and mobile platforms. SuperTokens handles email/password login, passwordless flows, social OAuth, multi-factor authentication, advanced session management with automatic token refresh, and protection against common auth attacks — all through a well-documented API.

Self-hosting SuperTokens means user credentials and session data remain in your PostgreSQL database under your full control, with no per-user pricing that scales against you as your application grows. This template deploys SuperTokens Core with PostgreSQL ready for production use.