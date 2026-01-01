Authentik is a flexible open-source identity provider that gives organisations enterprise-grade authentication and user management without the complexity typically associated with identity infrastructure. It supports OAuth2, OpenID Connect, and SAML protocols, making it compatible with virtually any application or service that needs user authentication. Multi-factor authentication, customisable login flows, LDAP integration, and a self-service user portal round out its capabilities.

Self-hosting Authentik gives you full data sovereignty over user credentials and session data, eliminates recurring per-user fees charged by commercial identity providers, and lets you tailor authentication flows to your organisation's exact requirements. This deployment runs a server, a background worker, PostgreSQL, and Redis — everything needed for a production-ready identity platform.