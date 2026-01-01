Text Generation Web UI is an open-source Gradio-based interface for loading, running, and interacting with large language models locally. It supports more model formats than virtually any other self-hosted LLM frontend — including GGUF via llama.cpp, GPTQ, AWQ, EXL2, and Transformers — making it the primary tool for users who work with diverse model files from HuggingFace and need full control over inference parameters.

This deployment uses the CPU-optimized build, which runs GGUF-quantized models via the llama.cpp backend — practical on any VPS without a dedicated GPU. Place any GGUF model file into the models volume and it will appear in the Models tab ready to load. Self-hosting keeps your conversations, system prompts, and any documents you share with the model on your own infrastructure.