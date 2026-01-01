Deploy Dify in one click installation.
Open-source LLM application platform for visually building AI workflows, RAG pipelines, and chatbots.
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What you can build with Dify
Dify is the world's most popular open-source LLM application development platform, providing a visual interface for building AI workflows, RAG pipelines, AI agents, and chatbot applications. With support for over 100 LLM providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, and local models via Ollama, Dify lets teams prototype and deploy production-grade AI applications without writing complex orchestration code.
Self-hosting Dify on your own VPS ensures that all documents, embeddings, conversations, and API keys remain under your complete control. This deployment includes a built-in Weaviate vector database for semantic search, sandboxed code execution, and SSRF protection for secure AI application development.
Key features of Dify
Visual workflow editor
Build complex AI pipelines by chaining LLM calls, API integrations, and conditional logic with drag-and-drop.
RAG pipeline
Ingest documents, generate embeddings, and retrieve relevant knowledge with built-in Weaviate vector database.
AI agent framework
Create autonomous agents with tool-calling capabilities for web search, code execution, and external APIs.
100+ LLM providers
Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Mistral, and local models via Ollama with model load balancing and fallback.
Sandboxed code execution
Run Python and JavaScript safely in an isolated environment with built-in SSRF protection.
Prompt engineering studio
Design, version, and A/B test prompts with an observability dashboard for logging and tracing.
Why run Dify on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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