Deploy Trek with one-click installation.
Self-hosted real-time collaborative travel planner with interactive maps, budgets, packing lists, journals, and AI assistance.
Choose a VPS plan for Trek
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Trek
Trek is an open-source, self-hosted travel planning platform that combines real-time collaboration with everything you need to organize a trip in a single interface. Drag-and-drop day planners, interactive maps with photo markers, weather forecasts, multi-currency budgets, packing lists, and a magazine-style travel journal are all provided alongside reservations, document storage, and PDF export.
Unlike commercial planning apps that lock your itineraries and photos behind subscription tiers, Trek runs entirely on infrastructure you control. Real-time WebSocket sync keeps companions and family members coordinated as plans evolve, optional OIDC single sign-on integrates with existing identity providers, and a built-in MCP server lets AI assistants help plan, pack, and budget without sending sensitive data to third parties.
Key features of Trek
Real-time collaboration
WebSocket sync pushes every itinerary edit, note, and budget change to every connected traveler instantly, so co-planners always see the same plan.
Interactive trip maps
Leaflet or Mapbox GL maps with 3D buildings, terrain, route visualization, photo markers, and clustering turn flat itineraries into a visual plan.
Budgets and packing lists
Track category-based expenses with per-person and per-day splits, multi-currency support, packing list templates, and optional bag weight tracking.
Travel journal and atlas
Capture your trips in a magazine-style journal with photos and moods, and visualize visited countries, streaks, and stats on a world map.
SSO and 2FA
Connect any OIDC provider — Google, Apple, Authentik, Keycloak — and protect accounts with TOTP-based two-factor authentication and backup codes.
AI via MCP server
OAuth 2.1 authenticated MCP server with 150+ tools lets AI assistants create trips, build packing lists, and manage budgets with scoped permissions.
Why run Trek on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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