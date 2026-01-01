SQLChat is a chat-based SQL client that connects to your existing databases and enables you to query them using natural language. Instead of writing SQL manually, you describe what you want in plain English and SQLChat translates it into a SQL query, executes it, and provides the results â€” all within a conversational interface. It automatically reads your database schema, thereby ensuring generated queries reference real table and column names.

Self-hosting SQLChat on your VPS means database credentials and query results never leave your own infrastructure. The stateless, single-service design makes it lightweight and easy to maintain, while support for a custom AI endpoint enables you to route inference through any OpenAI-compatible model.