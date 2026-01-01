Deploy Kodi in one click installation.
Headless Kodi media library server for centralizing and sharing your media database across multiple Kodi instances.
Choose a VPS plan for Kodi
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Kodi
This headless Kodi deployment runs a persistent media library server without a display, enabling multiple Kodi clients across your network to share a single centralised MariaDB-backed database. Rather than each Kodi instance maintaining its own separate library, all clients connect to the shared database for unified watch history, ratings, and metadata. A built-in web interface lets you manage media sources, trigger library scans, and install add-ons from any browser.
Self-hosting on a VPS makes your shared Kodi library always available to every client on your network, regardless of whether any other machine is running. Connect your other Kodi installations to the deployment's database and web interface ports to start sharing your library.
Key features of Kodi
Centralised Media Library
Host a shared MariaDB-backed media database that all your Kodi clients connect to, eliminating duplicate libraries and keeping watch history in sync.
Browser-based Management
Configure media sources, scan for new content, and manage add-ons through the Kodi web interface without needing a physical display.
Unified Watch History
All connected Kodi clients share the same watch progress, ratings, and metadata, so you can resume content from any device.
Always-on Library Server
Running on a VPS keeps your library server available around the clock, even when personal computers or media players are powered off.
Add-on Management
Install and manage Kodi add-ons remotely via the web interface, extending functionality without direct access to the container.
Why run Kodi on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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