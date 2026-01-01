Deploy Komari in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted server monitoring dashboard with agent-based data collection and real-time metrics.
Choose a VPS plan for Komari
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Komari
Komari is a lightweight, open-source server monitoring tool built for self-hosters who need real-time visibility into their infrastructure without the overhead of enterprise monitoring platforms. It uses a small agent installed on each monitored server to collect CPU, memory, disk, and network metrics, which are then displayed in a clean web dashboard.
Because Komari is self-hosted, all your server telemetry stays on your own infrastructure with no data sent to third-party services. The SQLite-backed design means zero external database dependencies, making it fast to deploy and simple to maintain even for small teams and solo operators.
Key features of Komari
Agent-based monitoring
Install the lightweight Komari agent on any server to collect and stream metrics back to your central dashboard.
Real-time metrics
View CPU usage, memory consumption, disk I/O, and network throughput updated live in the web interface.
Multi-server dashboard
Monitor all your servers from a single pane of glass, with each agent reporting independently to the central host.
Zero external dependencies
SQLite storage means you don't have to manage a separate database service â€” it's just the container and a persistent data volume.
Custom theme support
Customize the dashboard appearance as per your preferences or organization branding.
Why run Komari on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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